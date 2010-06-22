Terry apologises over Fab furore

Terry said after the dull 0-0 draw with Algeria last week the squad was going to clear the air with Capello and discuss changes, though the manager said on Monday his former captain had made a "very big mistake" for talking about morale publicly rather than with him.

The defender, however, told Britain's Daily Mail on Tuesday he supported Capello totally and he had simply answered questions from the media honestly though probably "went too far."

"It was never my intention to upset the manager or the players and if I did upset anyone, I apologise," Terry was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

"I have told the manager he has my total support and I would like to stress I don't believe I have been a disruptive influence in the camp.

"I would now like to put this episode behind me and concentrate on trying to win what is a massive game for England," he added in reference to the must-win Group C match against Slovenia on Wednesday.

England's management and players had closed ranks earlier on Monday to deny talk of mutiny in the camp, with Capello saying he did not know why Terry had not approached him first.

"I don't understand why he didn't speak with me," the Italian told Britain's ITV television channel in an interview.

"I read yesterday that John Terry said this. I don't understand why he didn't speak with me. When you speak you have to speak privately and not with you (the media).

"This is the big mistake. This is a very big mistake. I know some time some players want to speak more with you (the media) than with the other players. This is a mistake."

Capello also denied there were any signs of a French-style revolution in his squad.

"I spoke with some players and I think it is only John Terry who said this," added Capello.

"It is not a revolution. It is one mistake of a player but no revolution."

