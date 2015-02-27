Terry: Chelsea can cope with Matic absence

Matic was sent off for his reaction to a coming together with Ashley Barnes as Chelsea drew 1-1 at home to Burnley in the Premier League last weekend.

The Serbian responded furiously when caught by Barnes' studs in the second half, with manager Jose Mourinho, and Chelsea as a club, subsequently highlighting four instances in which they believed referee Martin Atkinson made the wrong decision.

Matic had his ban reduced from three to two matches, but he will still miss the Wembley showpiece.

"He's a big miss," said Terry, who captained Chelsea when they lost the 2008 League Cup final to Tottenham. "He's been a huge part of our success so far this season.

"We've got a squad that's hopefully capable of dealing with it, so we have to do that."

Both Chelsea and Tottenham are aiming to win their fifth League Cup title.