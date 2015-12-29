Terry: Chelsea can quickly change horrible league table

Chelsea captain John Terry admits he finds it "horrible" to look at the Premier League table, but believes his team are showing signs of recovery that could see them make a prompt charge up the standings.

The champions drew 0-0 with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday to leave them in 14th position, 19 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Terry feels it has been a strange season to be involved at Chelsea, but is encouraged by their recent performances after going three games unbeaten since Jose Mourinhho's departure.

"The desire in the group is there for everyone to see in the last few games," he told Chelsea TV.

"For whatever reason we were not winning games from the start and we are where we are.

"We have to build upon that and change things around very quickly because, looking at the league table, it is horrible. With a quick succession of wins we can climb the table quickly.

"I think it has been bizarre. Being amongst it has been really difficult and that is credit to teams you would not expect to win games throughout the year improving their squads and improving individuals.

"It is now down to us as a group and a club to step up and go again to that next level where we want to be.

"This year it's probably too far to go, but the season after that and long when I have gone we have set the levels and we need to keep that year after year."

Terry thanked Chelsea supporters for their backing after a draw against United that impressed him.

"I think the desire and the effort was spot-on," he said. "The work-rate was different class throughout the whole starting eleven, but more importantly I just want to say thank you to the fans.

"We owed them that performance and I think they can slowly see the tide turning and us putting in performances and getting results."