Terry confirms absence from PSG tie

Chelsea captain John Terry has confirmed he will miss Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second-leg match against Paris Saint-Germain with a hamstring problem.

Terry was not expected to feature after manager Guus Hiddink said on Sunday: "I don't think John will make it on Wednesday. For the time being, there has not been enough development to put him on the list."

And the defender has now revealed he will be unable to help his team turn around a 2-1 deficit from the first leg when PSG visit Stamford Bridge this week.

A photo posted by on

"I'm gutted to be missing the PSG game," he wrote in an Instagram post. "It's so frustrating missing any game, but these big Champions League nights at the Bridge are unbelievable and it hurts as a player not to be involved.

"I have thrown everything at my injury trying to get back fit but sometimes you have to let the injury settle, and thankfully I'm on the mend and hope to be back soon."

The injury has kept Terry out of Chelsea's last three Premier League games and he was also forced to sit out the defeat in Paris last month.

If Chelsea fail to progress, Terry – whose contract is due to expire at the end of the season with his future still in doubt – may have played his last Champions League tie for the club.