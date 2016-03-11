Terry could return for Goodison Park cup tie, Costa a doubt

Guus Hiddink has confirmed John Terry will be in his Chelsea squad for the FA Cup quarter-final meeting with Everton on Saturday, but Diego Costa is a doubt.

Chelsea captain Terry has not featured since sustaining a hamstring injury in the 5-1 win over Newcastle United on February 13.

Having missed the last six matches, including both legs of the Champions League last-16 exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, the 35-year-old centre-back could make his return in the trip to Goodison Park.

"He worked rather well the past days and he will be included in the list for travel," boss Hiddink said on Friday when he faced the media.

"Of course he has not practiced a lot in the recent weeks and days, but it was a little bit intensified in the last two days.

"Today I will see if he has a big reaction on yesterday's training."

However, Chelsea may be without Costa after he was withdrawn during Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at home to PSG.

Hiddink confirmed the Spain international is struggling with a hip issue alongside hamstring trouble.

"He went off and had a more problems. Yesterday [he had] rest, and treatment, this morning the same," the Dutchman said.

"I will see how he will be, I cannot say. It's in his hip as well [as his hamstring]."

Following elimination from Europe, Hiddink is seeking a positive reaction by progressing to the FA Cup semi-finals.

"I think we had a difficult loss and we don't have much time, just two days to recover physically, but also mentally," added Hiddink.

"It's always a blow when you're kicked out - by a good team, to be honest - but the players have to respond."