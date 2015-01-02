Terry demands Chelsea response after humbling

Jose Mourinho's men saw their lead at the top of the Premier League wiped out by Manchester City as a result of the defeat at White Hart Lane.

Two goals from Harry Kane plus strikes from Danny Rose, Nacer Chadli and an Andros Townsend penalty earned Tottenham a 5-3 win, with Terry netting a late consolation for the visitors.

The Chelsea captain admitted their New Year's Day performance was well below par and has vowed to lead by example as they look to respond in the coming weeks.

"We're very disappointed to start the New Year with a defeat but we'll move on from this," Terry told the club's official website.

"I thought at times we played some really good football, it just wasn't our day so we'll forget this one and move on very quickly.

"It's hard to see them [City] claw us back, we were eight points in front and now we're level on points.

"It's disappointing to have lost that lead but we said in the dressing room we'll come together, put a run together and hopefully get a lead again."

Chelsea face Watford in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, before getting back to league action against Newcastle United, the first club to beat them this season, on January 10.