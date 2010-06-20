Terry: French wrong to expel Anelka
By app
RUSTENBURG - France made a mistake in expelling striker Nicolas Anelka from their World Cup squad, his Chelsea captain and former England skipper John Terry said on Sunday.
Terry told reporters at England's World Cup base at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Campus that he admired Anelka as a player and as a man and felt it was wrong to send him home on Saturday.
He said: "I see they sent him home for voicing his opinion and maybe a few of us (England players) will be sent home after this evening!"
Anelka was sent home after allegedly insulting France coach Raymond Domenech last Thursday during their 2-0 defeat by Mexico in a Group A game at Polokwane.
Terry was referring to a planned crisis meeting of the England squad with manager Fabio Capello scheduled to take place later on Sunday evening.
He added: "But I can speak honestly about Nico. He is a really good guy.
"Before he came to Chelsea, a lot negative stuff was written about him but as a person you won't find a better man in football.
"He is very quiet but he has been in the game a long time and he knows his football so, if Nico had something to say to me, I would stand up and listen - because he is a great player as well
"It is obviously the wrong decision."
