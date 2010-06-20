Terry: French wrong to expel Anelka

Terry told reporters at England's World Cup base at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Campus that he admired Anelka as a player and as a man and felt it was wrong to send him home on Saturday.

He said: "I see they sent him home for voicing his opinion and maybe a few of us (England players) will be sent home after this evening!"

Anelka was sent home after allegedly insulting France coach Raymond Domenech last Thursday during their 2-0 defeat by Mexico in a Group A game at Polokwane.

Terry was referring to a planned crisis meeting of the England squad with manager Fabio Capello scheduled to take place later on Sunday evening.

He added: "But I can speak honestly about Nico. He is a really good guy.

"Before he came to Chelsea, a lot negative stuff was written about him but as a person you won't find a better man in football.

"He is very quiet but he has been in the game a long time and he knows his football so, if Nico had something to say to me, I would stand up and listen - because he is a great player as well

"It is obviously the wrong decision."

