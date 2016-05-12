Terry future still unclear, says Hiddink

Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink says it is still tough to predict whether captain John Terry will remain at Stamford Bridge beyond this season.

The 35-year-old has been with the Blues throughout his career but is out of contract at the end of the season and declared in February he would be leaving the club having not been offered a new deal.

However, Terry said this week that he hopes to stay be with Chelsea for another couple of years, with new manager Antonio Conte set to have the final say on his future.

Hiddink is hopeful Terry will get his wish to stay, but is still unsure what the decision will be despite there being only one match remaining in the club's campaign.

"It is difficult to see which direction it is going," he said to Sky Sports.

"Let's wait to see what happens in the upcoming days on this issue. Of course John is in contact every day with us and he has made such a long career that the fans appreciate him highly.

"We will see regarding his near future - let's wait a bit. Hopefully both are wise parties and let's hope for the best."

Terry is presently suspended after he was sent off against Sunderland last Saturday.

The defender has only played in 24 Premier League matches this season - a lower tally than in all but one of his previous seven seasons at Stamford Bridge. He played in all 38 matches as Chelsea won last season's title.