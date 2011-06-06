Terry happy with Hughes or Hiddink

The club is currently searching for a new boss following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti last month and Terry, as saddened as he is about the departure of the Italian, believes the club need to move on with a new man at the helm.

"There's a lot of speculation out there at the moment," Terry said. "I was very sad to see Carlo go, and as a group of players we will wait for the club to make a decision.

“There's a lot of managers being linked at the moment.”

On the potential appointment of former Fulham manager Mark Hughes, Terry added: "He's someone that hopefully the club will be talking to.

"I know Mark and his backtoom staff and they have an understanding of the club and knowing how much the club means to the supporters will come naturally to them.

"So if he's linked he will be welcomed in by the players for sure."

On Hiddink, the Chelsea captain continued: "We had a great time under Guus. We had four or five months under him and came to Wembley and won the FA Cup so he would be welcomed back.

"Whether we are going to get someone who knows the club or someone different, that's out of the players' hands and we will leave that up to the guys on the board."

By Ben McAleer