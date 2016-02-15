Terry to miss PSG clash

Chelsea captain John Terry has not travelled with his team-mates for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg against Paris Saint-Germain due to injury.

Terry limped off during the first half of Saturday's 5-1 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League, having landed awkwardly in a challenge with Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The former England international trained at Cobham on Monday, prompting suggestions he could play a part at the Parc des Princes.

However, Chelsea later confirmed Terry had been left behind due to "a minor problem with his hamstring and ligament".

Brazilian playmaker Oscar will make the trip, despite missing the win over Newcastle with a calf injury.