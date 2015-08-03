Terry: Wembley defeat could be a 'blessing in disguise'

John Terry believes Chelsea's Community Shield defeat to Arsenal could prove to be a "blessing in disguise" as they prepare to defend their Premier League title.

Chelsea were beaten 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's unstoppable first-half strike gave Arsene Wenger a first victory over Jose Mourinho in 14 attempts.

The Premier League champions were lacklustre for much of the game, and they badly missed the cutting edge routinely provided by Diego Costa, who was absent due to his troublesome hamstring.

Terry looked particularly frustrated while Arsenal celebrated with the trophy, and the Stamford Bridge skipper has challenged his team-mates to use their disappointment as a source of motivation for the season ahead - starting with Saturday's clash with Swansea City.

"It's horrible, it's not nice," Terry replied when asked how it felt to lose the season's traditional curtain-raiser.

"At the same time, it could be a blessing in disguise or wakeup call - not that we need it, because in the squad we've got experience and character.

"It's the first trophy of the season, but it's gone now so we've got to move on. We've got the Premier League to concentrate on, so we go again.

"It's another 90 minutes under our belts today, so we'll look at the positives from it.

"I think we're looking good. We've got another game on Wednesday [against Fiorentina] which will give a few others the chance to get some minutes and then, as I say, we go again for Swansea. The most important thing is the three points."

The former England captain went on to say his hatred of losing is a character trait he shares with Mourinho.

"That's the mentality I was brought up with on a daily basis - that's the same as the manager, that's what he wants and demands from his players," Terry added.

"It's a different atmosphere in that dressing room today. We've not lost many at Wembley."