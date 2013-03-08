Tevez arrested after driving while disqualified

The 29-year-old Manchester City player, who was banned from driving in January, was stopped by police driving in Macclesfield near Manchester on Thursday.

Cheshire police said in a statement: "At 5:13pm on Thursday March 7 police arrested a 29-year-old man from Alderley Edge on the A538 in Macclesfield on suspicion of driving while disqualified. He has since been released on police bail."

No-one from the club was immediately available to comment.

Tevez had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to supply information over incidents in which his car was clocked speeding.

As well as being banned for six months, he was ordered to pay fines and cost totalling 1,540 pounds. His legal team told Manchester Magistrates' Court in January their client did not understand the word 'constabulary' on official letters from the police.