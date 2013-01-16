Tevez banned from driving after ignoring police

The Manchester Evening News reported on Wednesday that the Argentine international had pleaded guilty to three offences, including driving without a valid UK licence, at a magistrates court hearing.

The player's lawyer told magistrates that Tevez, who has played in the Premier League for seven years, had not responded to the letters because he had not understood them.

"He does understand the word 'police', but not more complicated words. The letters are written from Cheshire Constabulary and the word police doesn't appear on it anywhere," PA news quotes solicitor Gwyn Lewis as saying.

"The word constabulary is not one that is recognised internationally, but of course police is."

Tevez, 28, had driven with an Argentine licence and his lawyer said the striker, who was not present in court, would take a UK driving test once the ban had expired.

The newspaper said Tevez's Hummer was caught on camera exceeding the speed limit in March and May last year.

He denied being at the wheel on those occasions but was stopped by police while driving his Porsche Panamera last November without a valid licence.

Tevez was also ordered to pay fines and costs of 1,540 pounds.