‘I was fined by Manchester United. I went to Jose Mourinho and said, ‘Listen, if I pay this, I’ll never play for this club again.’ Something like that would never have happened at Chelsea’ Nemanja Matic on the difference between his two English clubs
The Serbian international encountered a culture shock when swapping Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford
When Nemanja Matic was signed by Manchester United in the summer of 2017, he arrived as a serial winner, fresh from lifting two Premier League titles over the past three years with Chelsea.
With Jose Mourinho installed at Old Trafford and a squad packed with big-name internationals, Matic will have no doubt been confident the ingredients were in place for a genuine title challenge.
And for a while, these high expectations looked to be justified. Manchester United’s second-place Premier League finish in Matic’s first season offered hope that the Red Devils could rival their cross-town rivals, Manchester City.
Matic on fines and frustration at Manchester United
Instead, Manchester City would increase the gap and grow into the era’s defining side, as the Red Devils still wait for their first post-Fergie title.
For Matic, his time at Old Trafford was beset with frustration, not least at club’s focus on the commercial side of the game.
“I was going to United a champion and was motivated to be the same there,” Matic tells FourFourTwo. “When I saw the team, I was sure we’d fight for the title, but Manchester City became champions and we finished in second.
“I played well – a lot of players did. I believed we could fight properly for the title in my second season, but I do think the club was focused on the commercial side.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"Once, I was injured and we had a game at the weekend. On the Wednesday, I didn’t train because my ankle was swollen and I said to a physio, 'Can you do the treatment this afternoon?'
“We did that, but there was a commercial day at Old Trafford at 3pm. A couple of days later, my agent called and asked what I’d done, as I didn’t check my emails.
“I had a look and I’d been fined for not going to the event. I went to Jose and said, 'Listen, if I pay this, I’ll never play for this club again.'
“He said he’d get it sorted and it was, but something like that would never have happened at Chelsea. I don’t want to criticise United, I respect them deeply.
“I hope it’s different now.”
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
- Andy MittenFreelance Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.