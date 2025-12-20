How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV info, preview for early Premier League kick-off

Watch Newcastle vs Chelsea in the Premier League today with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information in our handy TV guide.

Following on from their respective EFL Cup progressions, Newcastle and Chelsea lock horns on Saturday lunchtime in the Premier League.

Lewis Miley's late winner saw the Magpies progress to the final four as they bid to retain their crown from last season, whilst the Blues eventually beat League One side Cardiff City.

It's their first meeting since May, with Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes both netting for Eddie Howe's side.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch Newcastle vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Newcastle vs Chelsea in the UK

Newcastle vs Chelsea is this weekend's early kick-off in the Premier League and the game gets underway in the UK at 12:30pm.

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and via the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Coverage will be live from 11:00 am (UK).

Watch Newcastle vs Chelsea in the US

Across the pond in the United States, Newcastle vs Chelsea will be shown on USA Network.

To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV.

How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Chelsea on Stan Sport.

Watch Newcastle vs Chelsea from anywhere

Out of the country when Newcastle vs Chelsea is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

Newcastle vs Chelsea: Preview

The Magpies have been inconsistent this term in the Premier League and will hope to put a solid run together over the Christmas period.

Starting with hosting Chelsea, Howe's men are still reeling following a humbling defeat against local rivals Sunderland last weekend, with summer signing Nick Woltemade putting through his own net.

But victory in Saturday's early kick-off could see Newcastle go as high as 9th in the table.

In fact, Chelsea haven't won at St. James' Park since October 2021, with Newcastle having won three of their last three against them.

In terms of injuries, Tino Livramento sustained a knee injury in midweek and will now join Dan Burn (rib), Nick Pope (groin), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Sven Botman (back), William Osula (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee) on the sidelines.

Chelsea were made to work hard for their victory over the Bluebirds in midweek, with Pedro Neto and then Alejandro Garnacho eventually netting late on in the 3-1 win.

Having beaten Everton in the Premier League last weekend, too, Maresca's side will be hoping for another victory up north on Saturday.

Chelsea have also looked particularly solid at the back on the road, keeping four clean sheets in their last five Premier League away matches, barring their hiccup at Leeds United recently.

Brazilian forward Estevao Willian will miss out due to a muscle injury, joining Liam Delap (shoulder), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh) and Dario Essugo (thigh) on the sidelines, while Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended) remains unavailable.

Newcastle vs Chelsea: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle 2-2 Chelsea

This one has all the makings of an entertaining attacking battle, and we think it could end level, with late drama pending at St. James' Park.