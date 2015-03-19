Tevez 'a dream' team-mate, says Morata

With Andrea Pirlo unavailable for Thursday's round of 16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund due to a calf injury and Paul Pogba limping off in the first half in Germany, Tevez led from the front for Juventus, scoring twice and setting up Morata for the visitors' second goal in the 3-0 win.

After Tevez had opened the scoring at Signal Iduna Park in just the third minute with a thunderous strike, the Argentine forward crossed for Morata to effectively wrap up the tie with 20 minutes remaining - a special moment in the young Spaniard's career.

"Having the chance to play alongside Carlos is a dream come true for me. I used to watch him on TV when I was a kid and now he's setting me up to score in matches like this," Morata told Juventus' website.

Morata, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid before the start of the season, added that if Massimiliano Allegri's men maintain the form they showed in Dortmund, they could beat anyone in the Champions League.

"We've got a great group of players here, it's not just about Carlos and myself. Juve were amazing tonight. Now we have to go on like this," the 22-year-old said.

"It was a tough match but we got our approach spot on. We all chipped in and defended when we had to defend, then went on the attack when it was the right time to strike.

"If we keep playing like this, we'll be a handful for anyone."

Tevez echoed his strike-partner's comments that Juve's performance was down to every player involved.

"I thought we were all magnificent tonight," he said.

"I just do my job out there - it's the team that wins matches."