Tevez hails 'top-level' Conte

Conte's men, two-time defending league champions, are eight points clear at the top and look certain to claim the crown again.

Juve are also in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals, and Tevez said Conte was a huge reason for their success.

"Conte is already a top-level coach. He shows it game after game in every competition," Tevez told Sky Sport Italia.

"He is already a great coach and he has been key to my development."

Tevez, who joined Juventus in June, said he had been surprised by his team's success – with Juve hosting Bologna on Saturday.

"The team is the most important thing, not just one player. Game after game we have shown we are a great team," he said.

"When I accepted the transfer to come here I didn’t think we could be fighting for both the Scudetto and the Europa League at this stage of the season.

"But we are Juve and we need to fight to win everything. We are happy we can do the double."