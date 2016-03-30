Tevez: I nearly signed for Atletico

Boca Juniors forward Carlos Tevez has admitted he was close to moving to Atletico Madrid when he left Juventus at the end of last season, but ultimately decided on returning home.

The Argentinian had played two seasons at Juventus, winning two Serie A titles and helping the club to a Champions League final.

Tevez had made no secret of his desire to return to Argentina, but said he was intrigued by the idea of playing for Atletico under compatriot Diego Simeone.

"[Simeone] called me and I was excited about the idea," Tevez told Marca.

"Playing in Spain is something that is pending in my career, but I could not say no to Boca.

"Last year the only offer I had in Spain was from Atletico, but before that [Real] Madrid expressed interest in me."

With five goals in 12 league games, Tevez's return to Argentina has proven a winner on and off the pitch with the striker happy to have been able to move back home with his family.

"My daughter Flor is 11 years old and it got harder and harder to say goodbye to grandparents, uncles, cousins," he said.

"When her grandmother came to Italy and had to go, it was very hard for my daughter."

It has not been all easy for Tevez, who had come into criticism for some of his performances this season, but he said he had to accept the bad with the good.

"It is normal, the press is the same with Cristiano [Ronaldo] or [Lionel] Messi in Spain," he said.

"When [their teams] lose they are seen as guilty.

"I do not hide and I know the rules of the game."