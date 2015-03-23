Tevez keen to focus on Champions League

Massimiliano Allegri's men enjoyed a 1-0 win over Genoa on Sunday, with Tevez netting, and also missing a penalty in Turin.

Juve are 14 points clear at the top with 10 league games remaining as they look to seal a fourth straight Serie A title.

Tevez is eager to see the league title secured and focus turned to the Champions League, where Juve will face Monaco in the quarter-finals.

"We are in a good shape, we are in excellent form and this is the most important thing," the Argentine said.

"We have to win the title as soon as possible and focus on the Champions League."

Tevez struck in the 25th minute against Genoa, bursting into the area before firing a powerful shot in off the crossbar.

He had a chance to complete his brace shortly after the hour-mark, but a diving Eugenio Lamanna palmed away his penalty.

"This is the second time I've missed a penalty, the first time was against Napoli," Tevez said.

"The most important thing is that Juventus got these three points and we keep winning."