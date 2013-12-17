Tevez resigned to 2014 World Cup snub

The 29-year-old has 11 goals in all competitions for the Serie A champions, including a hat-trick in Juve's 4-0 win over Sassuolo on Sunday.

Despite being the league's second-highest goalscorer, Tevez does not expect to make a return to international football for the first time since 2011.

"I don't think my goals can convince (Alejandro) Sabella to take me to the World Cup," he told Tuttosport.

Tevez is determined to help Juventus secure a third straight title and win the top goalscorer award in his first season in Italy.

"I want to win the Scudetto with Juve, so I would also like to win the Capocannoniere crown," he added.

"I look to just do my best – sometimes I am able to do that, others I am not.

"The season is not over and we'll look to win every trophy available to us."