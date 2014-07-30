Tevez thanks fans after father found safe

Segundo Tevez was reportedly carjacked by a group of men in Moron, west of Argentina's capital city of Buenos Aries, on Tuesday.

Argentinian police stated that the men had made calls demanding a ransom, although Carlos Tevez's lawyer, Gustavo Galasso, later told television channel C5N that the Juventus striker's father had been freed and was "in good shape".

Carlos Tevez tweeted: "I thank everyone for their support always.

"I'm able to tell you my father is okay, safe and sound. That's what's most important.

"I also thank...the Buenos Aires and federal and anti-kidnapping police [forces] for their support for my family."

Tevez was reportedly set to fly back to his homeland on Tuesday, but is thought to have remained in Italy following news of his father's release.