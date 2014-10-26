Thai Premier League Wrap: Title race down to wire

Leaders Chonburi and closest rivals Buriram United matched each other with victories in the battle for top spot this weekend, beating Bangkok United and Chainat Hornbill respectively.

However, it was third-placed Muang Thong United who were in the spotlight after they were hit with one of the heaviest sanctions in Thai Premier League history this week.

The three-time TPL champions were deducted nine points along with Singhtarua following post-match violence between their fans last Saturday.

Both clubs launched an appeal but a panel upheld the sanction, which included a Bt300,000 fine.

The penalty, which will come into force after the final match of the season, has ended Muang Thong's hopes of winning the title or finishing in the top two, and their 0-0 draw at home to Sisaket on Sunday did little to lift spirits.

Singhtarua, meanwhile, were plunged into the relegation zone by their points deduction, although they gave their survival hopes a boost with a 2-1 win at Army United when action resumed.

Heading into the final two matches of the season, Chonburi ensured they retained a one-point lead at the top as they won 4-2 against Bangkok United, while Buriram beat Chainat 3-1.

Meanwhile, Police United's chances of avoiding the drop received a boost following their 5-0 hammering of rock-bottom Samut Songkhram, while TOT held hosts Suphanburi 1-1 and sit two points above the relegation zone.

PTT Rayong remain in trouble following their 1-0 defeat to 10-man visitors Ratchaburi, while Bangkok Glass beat fourth-placed BEC Tero Sasana 2-1.

Osotsapa triumphed against already-relegated Air Force United 3-2, while Songkhla United – who will also be in the second tier next season – drew 0-0 at Chiangrai United.