Thauvin dreaming of France World Cup spot

The 21-year-old has not yet represented his country at senior level, but has been capped at all youth levels, and believes he can be in Deschamps' thinking ahead of the finals in Brazil.

Thauvin was part of the France Under-20 side that lifted the World Cup in 2013, but his controversial transfer to Marseille from Lille - he forced through the move without ever making an appearance for Lille - soured those memories for him.

And he is therefore hopeful of repeating that feat with the full national team this year.

"As world champions we were at the top (last year), and immediately after I was the criminal of French football," he told French magazine Surface.

"I try to do the best possible performance. If I do well, the coach (Deschamps) will select me."

Thauvin has made 17 starts for Marseille in Ligue 1 this season, scoring six goals.