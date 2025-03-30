'The fans were very genuine. I find northern people a lot better than southern people because you know where you stand. Everyone was the same level. Playing football doesn’t mean I’m bigger than you': Ray Parlour reveals love for Middlesbrough spell

By Contributions from published

Ray Parlour enjoyed his time at Middlesbrough between 2004 and 2007, noting the "genuine" people as a highlight

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - August 28: Ray Parlour of Middlesbrough shouting during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace at Riverside Stadium on August 28, 2004 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stewart Kendall/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)
Parlour in action for Middlesbrough (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ray Parlour moved to Middlesbrough from Arsenal in the summer of 2004 on a free transfer, and quickly settled in well during his time at the Riverside.

Having played his entire professional career at Arsenal and just become an Invincible under Arsene Wenger, Parlour arrived at Middlesbrough to play for Steve McClaren.

The Romford Pele made 33 appearances in the 2004/05 Premier League season to help Boro finish seventh and qualify for the UEFA Cup, a competition they had competed in during Parlour's first season at the club thanks to their League Cup success prior to him joining.

Ray Parlour reflects on Middlesbrough experience fondly

Ray Parlour playing for Middlesbrough in the Premier League

Parlour made 60 appearances for Middlesbrough

He reveals that he enjoyed playing for Boro, which culminated in a UEFA Cup final against Sevilla in 2006, though he was an unused substitute in the 4-0 defeat.

"Steve was good," Parlour exclusively tells FourFourTwo. "Middlesbrough did so well: they put the money down for Mark Viduka, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and some other really top players, and to get to a UEFA Cup final was unbelievable.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - August 28: Ray Parlour of Middlesbrough shouting during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace at Riverside Stadium on August 28, 2004 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stewart Kendall/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Parlour comes up against Henry while playing for Boro (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I came to the end, he departed, Gareth Southgate got the job and I wasn’t going to play, so I moved on. But I really enjoyed living in Middlesbrough.

"My daughter went to nursery there and had a Middlesbrough accent. We had to try to change that! My mum was going, 'What’s she saying?' She came out of it in the end! I enjoyed my time there."

For Parlour, getting to interact with "genuine" people also helped make his time on Teeside extra special.

"The fans were very genuine," he adds. "I find northern people a lot better than southern people because you know where you stand.

Ray Parlour

Parlour talks highly of northern people (Image credit: PA)

"In a bar one day, I said, 'Lads, I’ll get the drink', and they said, 'No, put your £20 in like everybody else.' Everyone was the same level. Playing football doesn’t mean I’m bigger than you. I liked that."

In total, Parlour made 60 appearances in two-and-a-half seasons at Middlesbrough, though he failed to score a goal.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

With contributions from
More about stories
UNSPECIFIED: 1988 Frank Rijkaard, Marco Van Basten and Ruud Gullit of AC Milan pose for photo after training session, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images) Real Madrid

‘To beat that team, with Frank Rijkaard, Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit, was almost impossible - it was one of the greatest games of my coaching career': Ex-Real Madrid manager reflects on beating stacked AC Milan side in 1989
Ray Parlour

‘I’d train at Arsenal all week, go up on Friday, train with the lads, play Saturday and then go back to London – they had great fans and I was like a messiah’: Ray Parlour reflects on Hull City spell fondly
UNSPECIFIED: 1988 Frank Rijkaard, Marco Van Basten and Ruud Gullit of AC Milan pose for photo after training session, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images) Real Madrid

‘To beat that team, with Frank Rijkaard, Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit, was almost impossible - it was one of the greatest games of my coaching career': Ex-Real Madrid manager reflects on beating stacked AC Milan side in 1989
See more latest
Most Popular
UNSPECIFIED: 1988 Frank Rijkaard, Marco Van Basten and Ruud Gullit of AC Milan pose for photo after training session, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images) Real Madrid
‘To beat that team, with Frank Rijkaard, Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit, was almost impossible - it was one of the greatest games of my coaching career': Ex-Real Madrid manager reflects on beating stacked AC Milan side in 1989
Ray Parlour
‘I’d train at Arsenal all week, go up on Friday, train with the lads, play Saturday and then go back to London – they had great fans and I was like a messiah’: Ray Parlour reflects on Hull City spell fondly
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo
‘I understand why fans moan about the 3pm blackout because you can watch any game abroad. It’ll go at some point as broadcasters cough up more cash’ Gary Lineker discusses current TV rules with FourFourTwo
Tottenham Hotspur target Andoni Iraola manager of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on February 24, 2024 in Bournemouth, England.
‘If I was Bournemouth, I’d be thinking if they can get past Manchester City, there’s no-one to stop them winning the FA Cup for the first time ever’ Former England star believes the Cherries have the ability to make history
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo
‘I wasn’t concerned I’d done anything wrong – I stated a fact. It was taken out of proportion and people have recognised that they misread the situation a bit’ Gary Lineker gives FourFourTwo his thoughts on BBC suspension for asylum seeker tweet
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo
‘I’ve had talks with Sky at various points, but I just loved being with the BBC. Also, I’m quite loyal. I’ve had the same guy cut my hair for the last 40 years’ Gary Lineker talks exclusively to FourFourTwo about his presenting career
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo
Gary Lineker exclusive: ‘I’m prouder of my presenting career than my football career – I was born to be in the box, not on the box. I had to battle with television for a long time’
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to sanction plenty of sales this summer
‘Pep Guardiola had issues in his personal life – was that partly why he didn’t commit earlier, and why they’ve struggled? Were the club reluctant to buy players, in case he left?’ Former Manchester City defender gives view on difficult campaign
Oasis at Maine Road
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I photographed Oasis in a street in London just because it shared the name of a Manchester City midfielder and Liam and Noel Gallagher loved it’ Legendary snapper Kevin Cummins on the secret behind his cunning masterplan
Ian Rush celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Everton in the 1986 FA Cup final
‘Nobody is irreplaceable at Liverpool – Kevin Keegan left but Kenny Dalglish came in, Ian Rush left and they still won the league’ Former Anfield star explains why the Reds wouldn’t be crippled by departure of key player