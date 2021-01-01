‘The game is on’ – Frank Lampard expects Chelsea clash with Man City to go ahead

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is expecting Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City to go ahead.

City’s game against Everton on Monday was postponed because of previous positive tests for coronavirus.

“I haven’t been given the chances of the game being postponed this weekend, I’m just aware of the situation. At the moment the game is on,” Lampard said.

Frank Lampard did not like the switch to just one round of Covid-19 testing each week (John Walton/PA)

“Manchester City had some positives within their training ground. We have had a couple ourselves, but not on the playing staff. That’s the current situation.”

When asked how safe players and staff feel in the current climate, Lampard said: “Generally probably as safe as the public because of the new surge in numbers we’re seeing.

“But we are in a more protected environment, certainly in the workplace. We’re now being tested twice a week and that’s really important. I don’t understand why we went down to one because two is important.

“It seems to me that the situation at the moment is that we go game by game. Games are being called off because of positive tests around the game itself and I understand that. Let’s see how it goes because these are uncertain times.”