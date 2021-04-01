The winners and losers from England’s squad during the international break

England secured a late victory over Poland on Wednesday night to end their March international break with three World Cup qualifying wins.

But attention quickly switched to the upcoming European Championship finals and which players will make the cut as Gareth Southgate aims to select the best 23-man squad available.

Here, the PA news agency looks at who are the winners and losers from the last international break before Southgate names his Euro 2020 squad.

Winners

Nick Pope

Jordan Pickford has been Southgate’s first-choice goalkeeper in recent years and the England boss has previously stood by the Everton man, even if his club form slipped. But, with Pickford out injured, Pope was promoted into the number one spot for all three matches. The Burnley man became the first England goalkeeper to keep six clean sheets in his first six caps before conceding in the 2-1 win over Poland.

John Stones

Having not played for England since November 2019, Stones was rewarded for his fine form at Manchester City as he started all three qualifiers. Partnered by Harry Maguire for the wins over Albania and Poland, Southgate now seems keen to build an understanding between the old friends. Stones’ error leading to Poland’s equaliser will leave some questions but if he can stay fit and in the City side as they go for trophies on four fronts then he is likely to be in the team at the Euros.

Kalvin Phillips

Leeds midfielder Phillips had just four caps to his name heading into the March fixtures, having broken into the squad earlier in the season. But he started all three games and is clearly gaining the growing trust of Southgate – who is often keen to play two sitting midfielders. One of those positions for the Euros looks destined to be filled by Declan Rice but, with Jordan Henderson still an injury doubt, Phillips could yet retain his spot alongside the West Ham man.

Losers

Dean Henderson

After getting a run as the first-choice goalkeeper at Manchester United, Henderson would have been hoping to stake his own claim for the England gloves. Instead he had to watch on as Pope played every minute of the three games. Henderson remains an all-but automatic inclusion in the squad this summer but his chances of starting the competition in between the posts have dwindled massively.

Kieran Trippier

Was arguably a surprise call-up for Southgate having only just returned to action for Atletico Madrid following a ban. The full-back, who has played on both sides of the defence in recent years, made just one substitute appearance. His place in the squad is likely to come under threat, especially with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold missing out this time around.

Eric Dier

Has been anything but a regular at Tottenham in recent weeks and was therefore something of a surprise inclusion in Southgate’s squad. The versatile defender is a player trusted by the England boss but he did not play a minute of football in the three World Cup qualifiers. Dier will almost certainly need to win back his place at Spurs if he is to retain his place in Southgate’s thoughts moving forward.