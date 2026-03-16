Football Manager 26: The 10 must-sign defenders you need

Defenders in Football Manager 26 have taken on even more importance than ever before.

A little while ago, the defensive side of the game didn't matter so much, so long as you were playing a high-octane style of play – but in FM26, defending in a low block can actually yield results, and so bringing in top defenders along your backline is a necessity like never before.

Don't worry: we've got just the men for the job…

1. Danilho Doekhi

FM26: Danilho Doekhi (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

The Netherlands is a hotbed for defensive talent right now, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Micky van de Ven, Jurrien Timber, Jan Paul van Hecke, Matthijs De Ligt, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jorrel Hato and Ian Maatsen (phew) competing for places in the national set-up.



Danilho Doekhi is an affordable alternative to the plethora of Dutch defenders that the Premier League boasts: he's a physical monster with 16 for strength, and 17 for heading and jumping reach, meaning that he can be a threat in both boxes for you. With the ability to play in defensive midfield and at right-back, too, you can pick up a versatile squad player for around £10m in most saves.

2. Filippo Terracciano

FM26: Filippo Terracciano (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

Casciavit – that's Milan, to you or me – have loaned Filippo Terracciano out at the start of the 2025/26 season. It's worth seeing how he develops within the game, because the Italian has all the minerals to become a top utility man in defence.



Superb all-round physical stats, along with steady scores for crossing and passing mean that he can play virtually any role at right-back, from an overlapping wing-back to an inverted full-back. And all for under £15m if you get him at the right time.

3. Abakar Sylla

FM26: Abakar Sylla (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

Abakar Sylla crops up on most scouting databases in FM for his superb leadership: the 22-year-old has a 17 rating and is a great figure to bring into your squad for that side of his game.



Beyond that though, Sylla is a solid left-footed option in defence. He's strong, 6ft 2in and has bags of aggression and bravery: you can retrain him to play at left-back, too, if you need – but he's the perfect player for the left side of a back three.

4. Willy Kambwala

FM26: Willy Kambwala (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

According to FM, Manchester United should never have let Willy Kambwala leave the club. This is one of the highest-potential players in the game, and the Frenchman soon becomes a top-level centre-back in your save.



With superb pace and acceleration, Kambwala is a great covering centre-back who matures quickly – though that determination is a little low, and yes, it can prevent him from reaching his peak in some saves. Keep an eye on his first season and be prepared to pay £70m+ for him if he's developing nicely – it'll be worth it for the consistency he brings.

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5. Givairo Read

FM26: Givairo Read (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

The best right-back prospect in the game, and yes, another deadly Dutchman in defence, Givairo Read is as must-sign as you can get when it comes to FM.



The Feyenoord man is as well-rounded as they come: with great pace and crossing, you can use him as a wing-back to devastating effect, while his ability to play centrally, too, means that he's a decent inverted full-back as well. You can even use him as a winger in an attacking formation in possession, and a full-back out of possession: he has the stamina to perform both roles.

6. Igoh Ogbu

FM26: Igoh Ogbu (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

Looking outside of Europe's top five leagues is always a good place to start for a bargain, and Igoh Ogbu is another top centre-back you can snare for around £10m if you're clever.



The Nigerian is a top ball-playing centre-back with a 15 rating for passing, but with great strength, teamwork, heading and acceleration, he's capable of being converted into a defensive midfielder, too. At 25, he's just entering his peak.

7. Eivind Helland

FM26: Eivind Helland (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

At just 20 years old and with 17 for determination, Eivind Helland is a must-have wonderkid you can sign for £20m, who will double his value within two years.



While his tackling, strength and aggression are all standout traits – and yes, he has the ability to play in midfield and full-back – it's his box dominating that really sets him apart. The Norwegian is 6ft 5in and has 17 for jumping reach, coupled with a 14 for heading that will only rise as he develops.

8. Mario Gila

FM26: Mario Gila (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

Mario Gila will become world-class within your save, can play any centre-back role – even stepping into midfield, a la John Stones – and you can sign him for £30m. What's not to love?



The Spaniard is a more aggressive type who will defend the channels well and complement a more cultured ball-player alongside him. With an 18 for determination, you can be sure that he'll reach his potential within a couple of seasons, too.

9. Ivan Fresneda

FM26: Ivan Fresneda (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

Tipped to be a world-class wonderkid just a few years ago, Ivan Fresneda stalled a little and signed for Sporting in Portugal – but you buy the dip for a reason.



The Spaniard still matures nicely as a starting full-back for an elite club in FM26, with a ‘fairly determined’ personality that will see him reach potential. With good height and defensive stats, you can retrain him across your backline, too, and use him as a utility man.

10. Kevin Danso

FM26: Kevin Danso (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

Kevin Danso hasn't exactly set the world alight since moving to Tottenham Hotspur – no one has – but the Milton Keynes-raised Austrian (yep) is still perhaps the best defender you can bring in for £40m.



At 6ft 3in with green stats for jumping reach, pace and natural fitness, Danso is a reliable squad player for a top side, but it's the long throws that you're signing him for. He has a 17 rating for them – and with set-pieces ever more key in the game, you'll be getting a master from the touchline.