There will be more surprises like Leicester - Wenger

Arsene Wenger believes another club is capable of emulating Leicester City's heroics and successfully challenging the traditional Premier League powerhouses.

Leicester achieved the unimaginable in 2015-16, going on to claim the Premier League title with two games to spare, just 12 months after fending off relegation.

Claudio Ranieri and Co. were 5000-1 outsiders at the start of the season but led the table for most of the campaign before fending off Tottenham for a first ever top-tier title.

With the likes of Leicester, Spurs and West Ham managing to keep up and beat the bigger clubs in the league, Wenger predicts the traditional "big four" is a thing of the past.

"Let's go back to the start of this season," he said. "Predictions were: number one Chelsea will win it again. Number two, Manchester City.

"In the end any pundit who would have predicted Leicester would have met the response: 'Stop your job and do something else'. And that is what can happen again.

"Maybe a team that nobody expects now will come next season and surprise everyone. All the English clubs have the money to buy now.

"You've got West Ham moving into a new stadium with more potential with the finances that brings. Tottenham are creating a new stadium as well.

"So in a few years the potential in England will be much more shared than everywhere else and you can get more surprises.

"Let's not forget Leicester are not poor. If you go to the car park of Leicester, you will still see some nice cars. But they've done extremely well with less resources and their efficiency level between money spent and results are by far the best in Europe, and you have to give them credit for that."