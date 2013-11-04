Thiago Silva fit for Anderlecht clash

The capital club's captain has been out of action since picking up a thigh injury in the 1-1 draw with Monaco on September 22, missing eight games as a result.

Silva played a key role in PSG's run to the Ligue 1 title last season, but the capital club have continued to flourish in his absence and have yet to lose a game all season.

Blanc's men are set to be boosted by the return of the 29-year-old, although Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still struggling with a knee injury and Edinson Cavani is doubtful for the visit of the Belgian champions due to a thigh problem.

"Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are uncertain, but Thiago Silva is available," the former France boss said.

"Zlatan's is not a serious injury but it could be. This is why we are very cautious.

"Edi (Cavani) had a little pain in his thigh at the end of the match against Lorient (on Friday), but we will not take any risks."

PSG can secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with victory as they look to extend their 23-match unbeaten run at the Parc des Princes.

Despite their excellent form, Blanc was quick to warn his side against potential complacency.

"When the results are this good, we must be careful not to relax," he added.

"Tomorrow, we can qualify, therefore we will be motivated. This is one of the most important matches of the tournament."