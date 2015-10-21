Thiago Silva: We must focus on Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva knows his side must work hard to try and contain Cristiano Ronaldo.

PSG host Real Madrid at the Parc de Princes on matchday three of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Thiago Silva is aware of the threat Real pose, and singled out the club's all-time leading goalscorer Ronaldo as the player his defence must focus on.

"It's difficult to mark Ronaldo," he said. "I think he has a lot of qualities. He has all the abilities a striker can possesses.

"He’s very good with the head, the right foot, the left foot. His strike his the same whatever the feet. We need to be focused in order to mark that guy.

"We’ll try to work this afternoon in order to find the best way to mark Cristiano which is not an easy task."

PSG and Real have six points and are yet to concede a goal after two games in Group A.

The French champions head into the fixture upbeat about their chances domestically and abroad this season.

PSG have won the Ligue 1 title on three consecutive occasions but they are longing for European success and Thiago Silva believes Champions League glory can be achieved following the acquisition of Angel di Maria.

Thiago Silva added: "I think we can do it. This year we are better than the previous one in my opinion. I think we play much better.

"We are playing at a higher level when we get the ball. We started the season well compared to the last one. That’s very important for the confidence of the players to start that way.

"Di Maria was a great asset for the club and it helped well. He’s scoring goal. He also marks the wingers. I think we are stronger now. When we have the ball control we are always a threat. The issue is when we do not have it. That's something we try to work on.

"We are speaking with the head coach and between us in order to find the best solution. With the time, we'll do better."