Thomas Meunier makes Borussia Dortmund switch
By PA Staff
Borussia Dortmund have signed right-back Thomas Meunier from Paris St Germain on a free transfer.
The 28-year-old, a Belgium international, has joined the Bundesliga side on a four-year deal.
Meunier, formerly of Club Brugge, won Ligue 1 three times during his four-year spell with PSG.
Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Thomas Meunier on a contract until 2024! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/OLIuvBUyzA— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 25, 2020
He told the club’s official website: “Borussia Dortmund plays exactly the football that I want to play: exciting, authentic and natural.
“BVB is known for their enthusiastic fans and the atmosphere during the game with Paris at Signal Iduna Park really influenced my decision.
“I am ambitious and, like with Bruges and Paris, I would like to win titles with Dortmund.”
Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc added: “Thomas Meunier is a player who has demonstrated his quality at the highest level in the Champions League and in the national team over a long period of time and will really benefit us with his experience.”
