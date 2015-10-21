Three arrested as fans clash in Manchester

Three football fans have been arrested after violence broke out in Manchester city centre, police have confirmed.

Footage of groups of supporters clashing near Sinclair's Oyster Bar emerged just four hours prior to Manchester City's Champions League game with Sevilla at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Hooligans are seen throwing chairs, glasses and a bicycle at a rival group, before attempting to force their way through barriers around the exterior section of the bar.

"3 x Polish football fans arrested for a violent disorder following the incident at Shambles Square earlier this evening," Greater Manchester Police later confirmed via Twitter.

The fans are reported to be followers of Slask Wroclaw, who have developed a rivalry with Sevilla in recent years following a skirmish between ultras ahead of a Europa League game in 2013.