Tide turning for improved Inter, claims Mancini

Fredy Guarin's brace helped Mancini's side to a 4-1 win over Atalanta on Sunday as Inter moved ninth in the top flight ahead of this week's European clash in Glasgow.

After a mixed start to his second tenure at San Siro, Mancini believes things are looking more positive and hinted he could look to make some free-agent signings to bolster his squad further.

"Confidence is important and after the Napoli match - despite losing at the death [in the Coppa Italia] - we realised we could take anyone on.

"We're not taking too much notice of the table at the moment, but this win stands us in good stead for the Europa League clash against Celtic. That's a very important competition for us.

"It depends on our injuries [whether we make signings], as we have [Marco] Andreolli and [Danilo] D'Ambrosio coming back soon.

"We'll see. It's a question of numbers more than anything, as we've got a lot of matches coming up."

Guarin was the star of the show at Atalanta, with his brace sandwiched by Xherdan Shaqiri's early penalty and Rodrigo Palacio's fortuitous late strike.

The Colombian midfielder told reporters: "Everything’s coming together. The most important thing is the team’s performance, because that helps individual players to do even better.

"Mancini’s faith has been fundamental to us. It’s really important that we've started winning."