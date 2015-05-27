Tigres UANL 2 Emelec 0 (2-1 agg): Mexicans through to Libertadores semis

Rafael Sobis had a goal and an assist as Tigres UANL overturned a first-leg deficit to advance to the Copa Libertadores semi-finals.

Tigres lost last week's opening leg 1-0 to Emelec in Ecuador via a second-half goal from Miller Bolanos but the Mexicans were too strong on home soil on Tuesday, winning 2-0 to claim a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Goalless in three of their past four matches in all competitions, Tigres opened the scoring in the sixth minute thanks to Sobis at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon.

The Brazilian attacker's free-kick from long range eluded everyone inside the penalty area, including Emelec goalkeeper Esteban Dreer as Tigres moved level on aggregate.

Neither team added to the scoreline before the break, but the deadlock was finally broken with 10 minutes remaining in the tie.

Sobis turned provider for Jose Rivas, who headed Tigres into the semis from just inside the six-yard box.

Tigres - set to face either Santa Fe or Internacional in the semis - are on track to become the first team from Mexico to lift the Libertadores trophy.

Cruz Azul (2001) and Guadalajara (2010) are beaten finalists in the competition.