Tiote urges Newcastle focus after international break

Cheick Tiote hopes the international break has not disrupted Newcastle United's improved Premier League form.

Newcastle took four points from their previous two matches before the round of international fixtures, recording just their second win in 12 against fellow strugglers AFC Bournemouth last time out.

Tiote claims confidence remains high at St James' Park and hopes the team's resurgence will continue against Leicester City on Saturday.

"It [the international break] came at the wrong time because we beat Bournemouth in the last game, and we had such belief in the team after the game," he told Sky Sports News.

"It wasn't an easy game, but when you win a game like that you get some more belief.

"We were unlucky because it was the international break, but now we need to focus and get ready for the game at the weekend."

The Ivorian midfielder believes Newcastle's performances have not been replicated in their points haul and said he is happy to see the club move out of the relegation zone.

"We've been there a long time - it wasn't easy to get out, but now we're out and we need to do everything to stay there, or go up," he said.

"We need to win more games - that's the main thing at the moment.

"Some games we'd been playing well but we didn't win, but now we have and we have to continue in the same way.

"[Leicester] are in a good run now and in a good position. It's not going to be easy, but I think if you do the right things on the pitch, we stay together and work together, we've got a chance to beat them."