Tite hails Neymar, Gabriel Jesus

Brazil coach Tite lauded Neymar and debutant Gabriel Jesus after his side's 3-0 win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifying.

In his first match in charge, Tite led Brazil to their first ever qualifying win in Quito – thanks to Gabriel Jesus and Neymar.

Neymar opened the scoring with a penalty before Gabriel Jesus, impressive on debut, struck twice late on.

Tite was full of praise for his team as a whole, and thanked Palmeiras coach Cuca for his work with Gabriel Jesus – as well as the Manchester City signing's previous bosses.

"I have to be fair. Cuca, Marcelo [Oliveira] and Oswaldo [de Oliveira] worked with Gabriel. It helped me a lot, I talked to them," he said.

"It is my thanks. The victory was very much thanks to them."

Tite also lauded Neymar, saying: "The whole team was good, and so was he.

"The Neymar of Brazil, originating from Santos. A technical leader... he has several facets, competitiveness, behaviour. He fulfilled his role, closed space.

"The team had this spirit of solidarity."