TNS claim narrow Champions League qualifying advantage

The New Saints held off the challenge of Sammarinese outfit Tre Penne with a 2-1 win in their Champions League first qualifying round first leg.

Scott Quigley, Stefano Fraternali and Jamie Mullan traded goals in the first half in Oswestry, before a goalless second period saw TNS claim a narrow success.

The sides were two of eight champions featuring in the competition's earliest round on Tuesday evening, with Lincoln Red Imps remaining in with a chance of reaching the second round of qualifying despite a 2-1 defeat to Flora Tallinn in Estonia.

Gibraltar's most successful club fell two behind to strikes either side of half-time from Rauno Alliko and Rauno Sappinen, but Joseph Chipolina's magical run and finish provided a potentially vital away goal.

Meanwhile, Federico Falcone netted the only goal of the game in Malta as Valletta belatedly made their dominance count against Faroese visitors B36 Torshavn.

And, in Andorra, Santa Coloma were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Armenian side Alashkert.