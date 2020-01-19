Tommy Wright hails Callum Booth’s positive impact at St Johnstone

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright hailed Callum Booth after the left-back continued his positive impact with a glorious opener against Morton.

The former Hibernian, Partick Thistle and Dundee United defender curled home from 25 yards with his weaker, right foot inside four minutes to send Saints on their way to a 3-0 William Hill Scottish Cup win.

Booth’s introduction to the first team at the expense of Greg Tanser has coincided with an upturn in fortunes for the Perth side. They are unbeaten in the six games he has played in and only conceded one goal.

Wright said: “It’s a bit unfortunate for Tanser because he hasn’t done a lot wrong but we were conceding and not keeping enough clean sheets, and something had to change.

“Callum has come in and been steady at the back for us. And that was a great strike.

“He scored one against us here a few years ago when he cut back on his right foot so it’s not the first time he has done it. It was a great strike and a great way to start the game.”

Morton began the second half well after a near 40-minute interval amid floodlight problems, but Murray Davidson’s header and a Stevie May breakaway goal saw Saints progress.

“The three goals were real quality,” Wright said. “Murray’s header was an incredible header.

“Stevie shows composure, a bit of pace and strength when he gets in because he is under pressure, and it’s a wonderful finish.”