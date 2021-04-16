Tommy Wright warns Kilmarnock not to underestimate cup opponents Montrose

Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright has warned his players not to underestimate Montrose as the Angus side prepare for their second away game in 40 hours.

Stewart Petrie’s part-time side suffered a 5-0 League One defeat by Partick Thistle on Thursday night and kick off at 11.45 on Saturday morning at Rugby Park in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

It is only Montrose’s fifth appearance in the last 16 in the last 50 years and Killie have netted 10 goals in three matches, but Wright knows cup shocks can happen anywhere if the favourites get complacent.

On the unusual kick-off time, which was moved so as not to clash with the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, Wright said: “It was something that was agreed by both clubs. They wanted a 12 o’clock kick-off which was a bit of a surprise from my point of view.

“It is difficult, I have had to do it in the past on Saturday and Monday. But there was no argument, it was agreed pretty quickly. It’s not ideal for them but it’s not a situation we have created.”

Wright added: “They have a good squad of players and I have no idea they will be hurting after Thursday night and wanting to put in a strong performance. We have got to make sure we are professional and look after ourselves.

“They have had a good season, a wee blip recently. Stewart has done a really good job.

I knew a few of their players, Sean Dillon is still playing away, a great professional, and a couple of lads I had at St Johnstone, (Andrew) Steeves, who has done well for them, and Cammy Ballantyne, a young midfielder, and they have a bit of pace in their team.

“Listen, if we don’t play well enough, irrespective of them having played on Thursday night, they can cause us problems.

“If you go in and four or five of your players think they just have to turn up, that’s when you can get problems in the cup.

“We have got to make sure we are ultra-professional in everything we do.

“You can’t give teams a chance where they might get a goal and then they have something to fight for and hang on to.

“I am looking for my players to impose themselves on the game, play at a tempo and a speed that makes it difficult for Montrose.”