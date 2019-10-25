Tommy Wright: We need to start winning games

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has urged his players to ease the pressure they are facing by getting their first Ladbrokes Premiership win of the season against Hamilton.

Bottom club Saints host Accies on Saturday looking to make inroads on their three-point deficit at the foot of the table.

Wright said on the club’s official website: “We have a run of home games coming up and the simple fact is that we need to start winning games and halt this run we’re on.

“We’ve put ourselves in this situation and we only have ourselves to blame. The players have not done their jobs in both boxes and that was proven last weekend against St Mirren where we dominated for the first 30 minutes, missed chances, and then were punished for defensive errors.

“When you haven’t had that first win it adds pressure because it’s the first thing that’s asked before every match you go into. The only positive is we’re not detached and if we can put some results together then we can start to move in the right direction up the table.

“I feel frustrated for the players because they haven’t performed to the level that I know they are capable of. As a manager you know that there will be times that you come under a bit of pressure but I believe that we can turn this around.

“We’ve got a good chance to get that first win against Brian Rice’s Hamilton side this weekend.

“It’ll be a tough game and they’ll be coming here thinking they have a chance of getting three points on the road so it’s up to us to make sure that doesn’t happen.”