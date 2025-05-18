The summer transfer window is going to be an intersting watch at Old Trafford this year.

Languishing in 16th, Manchester United will only be in Europe should they win the Europa League against Tottenham, removing a significant element of the pull that usually surrounds the club.

Ruben Amorim has won just 24 points from 25 Premier League games, and they can finish no higher than 13th in the table, meaning significant reconstruction will be required in the summer.

Future recruitment at Manchester United in trouble with Europe far from certain

Sections of the Manchester United support have given Amorim some leeway due to the nature of his mid-season hire, meaning he hasn't been able to sign the players he wishes or take charge of a proper pre-season.

It remains to be seen whether he is able to sign players of his preference this summer with PSR and the lack of on-field success likely to affect any transfers moves they wish to make.

Manchester United icon Dwight Yorke – ranked at no.56 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time – has highlighted the issue the club may face this summer when trying to attract players. He used Real Madrid starlet Rodrygo as an example, with speculation mounting that the Brazilian may leave the Bernabeu.

Speaking to SambaSlots Yorke said: "When it comes to attracting a player like Rodrygo, Manchester United have a problem. Despite the size of the club, they have to be in the Champions League.

"Everyone knows the name but players want to play at the highest level. The club is not in a good place and unless they turn it around it’s hard to sign top players.

"Looking at the Premier League table, it’s really bad for Manchester United. Sometimes top clubs drop down to about eighth or ninth, but sitting 15th is just crazy.

"It’s all fine saying you’ll come back stronger, but you’ll always wonder how it got to that position, as a manager even without your own players, you have to find ways to beat the teams that are in the bottom half of the table."

Old Trafford has been somewhat of a fortress in years gone by, but this season it has been anything but.

Of the 18 league games to have been played there this season, just six of them have been Man United wins, with the team recording nine losses. No matter the result against Aston Villa on the final day of the season, they will have lost at least 50 per cent of their home games this season.

Yorke commented on this, saying: "Teams used to go to Old Trafford believing they had a one per cent chance of winning, now they are coming with a 60 per cent chance and expecting to win. That sums up how bad things are at the moment. It’s ridiculous."