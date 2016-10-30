Too close to call at the top for Cahill

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill expects a tightly contested race for the Premier League title after Antonio Conte's side kept pace with the frontrunners by beating Southampton 2-0 at St Mary's Stadium.

Well-taken goals in each half from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa made it four top-flight victories in succession for Chelsea, who lie a point behind leaders Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in fourth.

Cahill and his defensive colleagues have not conceded during their winning streak, which began when ex-Juventus and Italy boss Conte reverted to his previously favoured 3-4-3 for the 2-0 triumph at Hull City this month.

"Southampton's record at home is very good – we knew that. But we knew if we carried on our form, we'd cause them problems. We worked hard," Cahill told Sky Sports.

"Four wins in the league now, four clean sheets – we keep going.

"We need those types of players [Hazard and Costa] who can turn the game in a moment. It's a pleasure to have these guys in the side."

On the battle for the league title, Cahill added: "It's too early in terms of any team talking about winning the league but it's important to stay near the top.

"We want to be up and among it. I can't see anyone running away with it this season."

Chelsea host Everton next weekend, with Ronald Koeman's side four points shy of them in sixth having beaten West Ham 2-0 on Sunday.