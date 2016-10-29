Too early for title talk, says Sevilla's Sampaoli

Jorge Sampaoli curbed talk of Sevilla winning LaLiga this season, insisting there is still plenty of work to do.

Sevilla are flying high under coach Sampaoli, second in LaLiga and only a point adrift of Real Madrid after last week's win over Atletico.

Sampaoli and Co. are away to Sporting Gijon on Saturday and the Argentine boss stressed much had to be done in order to outlast reigning champions Barcelona, Madrid and Atletico.

"We'd be getting ahead of ourselves if we thought of winning LaLiga," Sampaoli told reporters.

"There is a long way to go.

"There are three teams who stand out from the rest, so it will be difficult to stay consistent.

"[Last weekend's win] does not mean Sevilla is among the top three because we have a lot to improve on as a group."