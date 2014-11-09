Toon boss Pardew thanks 'supportive' Ashley

Goals from Ayoze Perez and Fabricio Coloccini helped Newcastle record a fourth straight Premier League victory, moving them up to eighth.

With a League Cup triumph over Manchester City also coming during the current hot streak, Pardew has repaid the faith shown in him by the club owner during a shaky start to the season.

Pardew could be seen giving Ashley a thumbs-up sign towards the end of the match at The Hawthorns and expressed his gratitude after the game.

"He's stuck with me and was very supportive, particularly after the Southampton game, and you've got to have that as a manager," said Pardew.



"You've got to have that faith in what you're doing at the training ground - that you're doing the right things.

"I like to think that buys you a bit of time and it bought me just enough time on that occasion. It was nice to just say 'good win'."

Pardew was put under intense pressure by Newcastle supporters during some dark days in August and September.

However, the banners calling for his dismissal have been put away and the manager is keen to move on.

"I think Newcastle fans are an extreme of any fan," added Pardew. "They're emotional; when we win they go mad and when we lose they go mad, too.

"We weren't winning games, I'm paid to win games. I tried to be consistent through that period, now we've got this lovely little spell and I'll be consistent through this.

"I hope that they respect that. We've got a lot to do, a lot to learn these young players, but so far, so good."