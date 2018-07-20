Torpedo Moscow deny cancelling player's contract over racist abuse

Torpedo Moscow have denied cancelling the contract of signing Erving Botaka-Yoboma due to racist abuse from supporters.

Reports suggested new arrival Botaka-Yoboma's deal had been torn up due to a negative reaction from fans, which was said to include threatening the Russian club's board of directors.

But, in a statement released on Friday, Torpedo insisted that was not the case, instead claiming it was a financial decision.

"Torpedo regrets that the transfer of player Erving Botaka-Yoboma to our club caused a sharp reaction," the club said.

"We declare that our transfer policy is exclusively based on sports principles. We oppose any form of discrimination.

"The cancellation of Erving Botaka-Yoboma's transfer is solely related to the cost of transfer.

"Erving Botaka-Yoboma was offered to sign a contract, the transfer was to take place free of charge.

"However, on July 17, we received a letter from the previous club of the player with a warning about a compensation payout.

"In accordance with the policy of the club, which does not include payment for transfers, the transition did not take place. There were no other reasons to refuse the services of the football player. We will make every effort to ensure that such situations will not occur in the future."