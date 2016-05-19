Torres focused on 'most important game', not Euro snub

Spanish striker Fernando Torres insisted he is not letting his Euro 2016 snub stop him from focusing everything he has on leading Atletico Madrid to a maiden Champions League triumph.

Torres, who has not played for Spain since the 2014 World Cup, has been in fine form for Atletico this season, with his goals helping the club to a third-place finish in La Liga and a Champions League final showdown against Real Madrid on May 28.

But despite his 12-goal haul this term, the 32-year-old was not selected in Spain's provisional Euro 2016 squad.

Not that Torres seems to mind, as he only cares about winning the Champions League with Atletico.

"I'm not worried about the Euro, I've got the biggest game of my life to play," he said.

"We are facing an opportunity that life does not give you many times.

"The growth of this club, to reach two finals in three years, was unimaginable, but we are facing a new chapter in our history and we must write it with a happy ending."

Torres said playing Madrid in the final did not make the game any more or less special.

"The opponent in a final is not important, what matters is the result and is the only thing that is going to stay in people's heads," he continued.

"We see an opportunity to do something that has never been done.

"There is obviously a rivalry with Real Madrid but that changes in Europe, the games from before count for nothing."