Torres hoping to join Milan's striking pantheon

The Spaniard completed a two-year loan deal from Chelsea on Sunday, a move that seemingly brings to an end his troubled three-and-a-half-year stint at Stamford Bridge.

Despite winning the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup in his time in London, Torres scored just 20 Premier League goals in 110 appearances for Chelsea - a far cry from his prolific days at both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

Torres arrives at San Siro as a replacement for Mario Balotelli, who was sold to Liverpool last month, and the 30-year-old hopes he can live up to the achievements of some of the famous forwards who have gone before him.

"Every player is different, but [Marco] Van Basten, [George] Weah and [Filippo] Inzaghi defined an era," he said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"I want to achieve the same results as them. I am different from those players, but maybe in a few years' time, they'll have my number nine in the museum.

"I want to take advantage of this opportunity. It is a challenge that I needed. I'm really happy to be here.

"I can't wait to get started. I played in La Liga, the Premier League and now I am playing in my third important European league.

"I want to score the goals that can take this club back up with the best around.

"In Europe, historically, there has been three big leagues - England, Spain and Italy. There are times when one gets the better of another, but they are all important.

"I know many former team-mates who have played for Milan, and they all say how great it is here."