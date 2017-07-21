Torres torment or Drogba delight - how will Morata stack up against Chelsea's big-money buys?

Alvaro Morata is now Chelsea's record signing and the most expensive Spanish player in history after completing a £70million switch from Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old striker will be charged with filling the void left by Diego Costa's expected departure at Stamford Bridge.

Centre-back Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko have also arrived for big money from Roma and Monaco respectively to bolster Antonio Conte's title defence.

Lavish spending in the Roman Abramovich era is nothing new at Stamford Bridge, but, as the list below shows, a weighty fee is no guarantee of success in west London.

1. Fernando Torres (£50m) - MISS

Chelsea's club-record swoop for Torres in January 2011 provoked anger on Merseyside, but Liverpool never really missed him as the Spaniard failed to fire in his four-year spell at Stamford Bridge. Although he scored a pivotal goal in a Champions League semi-final triumph over Barcelona, Torres found the net just 48 times in all competitions, eventually leaving for AC Milan and then Atletico Madrid.

2. Andriy Shevchenko (£37m) - MISS

A goal machine and Champions League winner with AC Milan, Ukraine legend Shevchenko never hit the heights he reached in Serie A following his 2006 switch. Shevchenko looked a shadow of himself at Stamford Bridge and scored just 22 goals in 77 games, going back to Milan on loan before ending his career with Dynamo Kiev.

3. Michy Batshuayi (£33m) - MISS

So far, it is fair to say former Marseille hitman Batshuayi's Chelsea career has not been what he hoped. Very much second fiddle to Costa, Batshuayi's game time was limited last season, although he did score the goal that clinched the Premier League title at West Brom.

76% - Roma won 76% of their games in which Antonio Rudiger started last season (25/33) compared to 52% when he didn't (11/21). Blue. July 9, 2017

4. Didier Drogba (£24m) - HIT

This ex-Marseille striker absolutely lived up to the billing. A fearsome presence in the box with a flair for the spectacular, Drogba helped Chelsea to four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and converted the winning penalty in the shoot-out as they beat Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final, furthering his legendary status at the club.

5. Michael Essien (£32m) - HIT

Essien's arrival at Chelsea in 2005 brought about the end of a three-month-long transfer saga, but he was worth the wait. His energy and physicality in midfield proved invaluable to Chelsea, the Ghanaian winning the Premier League twice and the Champions League once in a decorated nine-year spell.

6. Diego Costa (£32m) - HIT

Booed by Chelsea fans as he knocked them out of the Champions League in 2014, Costa has become a hero at Stamford Bridge since making the switch later that year. His goals have fired them to two Premier League titles, but his difficult relationship with Conte could spell the end of his time at the club.