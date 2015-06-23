Toshack hails 'special' Monk

Swansea City legend John Toshack has heaped praise on Garry Monk after the 36-year-old manager led the club to their highest Premier League finish last season.

Under the guidance of Monk – in his first managerial role – Swansea finished eighth, and also set a new club record for the number of points collected with their haul of 56.

Toshack – who played and managed Swansea – has been impressed with the way Monk has made the transition from player to manager.

"Most players when they finish playing go down and learn their trade, they don't start off in the Premier League," he told the South Wales Evening Post.

"I was a European Cup winner in the morning and by the evening I was managing a fourth division side.

"But Garry's a special case because he's been at Swansea so long that he knew the club inside out.

"Garry went in and Swansea probably thought 'we'll see how he goes'. Then he did well enough to get another contract."

But the former Wales international has warned Monk not to allow Swansea to rest on their laurels, instead calling for another push to reach European football through the league.

"Everybody has got to be pleased with what Swansea have achieved, but the aim must be to push on and get into Europe," Toshack said.

"Swansea got into the Europa League before under Michael [Laudrup] after winning the League Cup, now they must try to do that through league position.

"But at the same time it's important not to get carried away. They're doing more than well enough with the resources they've got."