Tosic targets more Old Trafford action

Tosic, signed by United in January 2009, made only two first team appearances for the Red Devils this season before he was shipped out to Cologne, where he has scored five goals in 12 games since January this year.

"I've spoken to Cologne's officials and they told me they would like to see me wear the team's shirt next season too," Tosic was quoted as saying by the b92 TV channel's website.

"I feel great here but it remains to be seen what Manchester United will say because it's up to them, I have a contract with the club and it's their decision.

"If United want me back I will be very happy to return but I don't want to go back there and be in the same situation as last year, I want a more important role in the set-up.

"If that's not what United want, then I will have a look at alternative options."

Tosic's good form at Cologne has boosted his chances of breaking into Serbia's starting line-up ahead of the World Cup finals, after he was used as a substitute in the qualifiers.

The left winger has scored four goals in his last four games for Serbia and is confident that they can do well in their first major tournament as an independent nation.

"We have a strong team and want to carry on where we left off in the qualifiers, I am sure we can although we will be missing some injured players," he said.

"We have able replacements and my main concern at the moment is to stay fit so I can be in coach Radomir Antic's frame as soon as the build-up starts."

Serbia, who beat 2006 finalists France to top spot in qualifying for an automatic berth in the finals, are in Group D with Germany, Australia and Ghana.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook